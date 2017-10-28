No. 2 Penn State Falls 39-38 to No. 6 Ohio State in Instant Classic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Penn State held a 28-10 lead in the second quarter, but Ohio State's offense was relentless, wracking up over 500 yards. It was a heavyweight fight and the last few haymakers go to the Buckeyes. They win it, 39-38.

"Their offensive line was able to protect their quarterback and he stood in the pocket very comfortable," Penn State Head Coach James Franklin said. "When you got a quarterback that's played that much football and you stand in the pocket with the athleticism and speed that they have at wide receiver, it's going to cause for a long day and then the same thing with their defensive line. Their defensive line as the game went on, we had a hard time with those guys.

"We just didn't handle the situation," junior linebacker Manny Bowen added. "Tempo, you know, getting the line, getting the sign, getting our cleats set and getting ready to play them, for what they were going to do, we just weren't prepared for that situation. We could have handled it way better that what we did."

"We just played a really good team," junior wide reciever DeAndre Thompkins said. "When you play a really good team, there's a small amount of errors you can make and that just happens in a game of football. Whoever makes more mistakes tends to lose the game, but we played a really good team and we played our butts off too. So, hats off to them."

"Guys, we lost a 39-38 football game against the 6th best team in the country, who's now going to jump into the top four," senior tight end Mike Gesicki said. "We might see them again, honestly. So at the end of the day, we still have everything out there in front of us. We got to keep coming back to work and just bounce back. We're going to be absolutely fine. There's no reason for panic."

"It's just why all of us came to Penn State," junior linebacker Koa Farmer said of playing in such a memorable game. "We came to play in the Big Ten. I mean, I came all the way from California. I wanted to play in the Big Ten. Just running out there, it's a blessing. It really is a blessing and coach is always saying there's different things going around the world and people would kill to be on our spot and we get to play at 3:30 against Ohio State, two and six teams in the country and it's just a blessing."

Penn State tries to get to the winning ways at Michigan State next week.