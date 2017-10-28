Memorial Held for Late Congressman Joe McDade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- A special ceremony was held in Scranton on Saturday to remember a late congressman.

Friends and family of late Congressman Joe McDade gathered at the University of Scranton for a memorial service.

The longtime congressman passed away last month at the age of 85.

Speakers talked about McDade’s life at home and the major accomplishments of his 36 year representing Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District.

“They all loved him in Congress, Republicans, Democrats. You wouldn’t see him fighting the way some of them are fighting now. He would reach across the aisle and try to get help for the people of NEPA,” stated former Scranton Mayor, Jim Connors.

“I was thinking to myself, not only is my dad the smartest guy I know, he’s the wisest guy I know. Dedicated my life to public service,” Congressman McDade’s son said.

Congressman McDade’s son and wife spoke, along with some of McDade’s Political allies at the memorial in Scranton.