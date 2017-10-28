First Resource Fair for People with Disabilities in Lackawanna County

Posted 6:33 pm, October 28, 2017, by , Updated at 05:39PM, October 28, 2017

DICKSON CITY -- A resource fair to help people with disabilities was held on Saturday.
A first for Lackwanna County.

The Lackwanna County Disability Action Committee hosted the fair at the Viewmont Mall in Dickson City.

It was meant to connect people with non-profit organizations, volunteer groups, and businesses that could help improve the lives of people with disabilities.

Organizers say, knowing what’s available is one of the biggest challenges.

“All of us coming together is a great thing because we carry a much larger voice as a group of all these different organizations, than one of us individually would have,” stated Derek Raines of Scranton.

Organizers hope to make this an annual event.

