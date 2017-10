Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENFIELD TOWNSHIP -- Two people were taken to the hospital after flames ripped through their mobile home in Lackawanna County.

Several Fire Companies battled the flames on Allesandra Lane in Greenfield Township around 3 p.m. on Saturday, but their efforts weren’t enough to save the home.

It’s being called a total loss.

The cause is believed to be electrical but a fire marshal is investigating.