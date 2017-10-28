Double Robbery by One Man in Lackawanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Anthony Brown is accused of robbing The Red Carpet Inn on Franklin Ave. in Scranton and a Price Chopper in Taylor, on the same night.

“I could feel my heart beating in my ears like I was shaking and I felt like I couldn't breathe because if I did he would shoot me,” stated Megan Cramer who was at Price Chopper the night of the robbery.

Cramer was picking up juice when she says brown pointed a gun at a cashier.

According to police, it was a pellet gun.

Cramer was on the phone with a friend who was able to contact police.

“When I was on the ground I was like, is this real life? Like I had to pinch myself almost. I was dreaming about it last night. I am still shaking,” Cramer continued.

Officers from all over responded to the Price Chopper.

Police say Brown did not get any money, but drove off.

Police chased Brown. Then officers say Brown ditched the car.

They caught him about a mile from the grocery store.

“What was going through my head was that I was going to die I thought me and my fiancé were going to die, and I thought this is how it goes,” said, another Price Chopper shopper that was there the night of the robbery.

Kasey Schraner was at the store with her younger sister buying ingredients for their father’s birthday cake. Brown thought Schraner was on her phone, put the gun to her head, and asked for her wallet.

“It was just unreal. Handed him the wallet, he took the cash out, and threw the rest of the wallet,” stated Schraner.

Schraner says she had to be strong for her sister.

“She was upset and I kept telling her, ‘I was not going to let anything happen to you.’ But, it was just unreal,” Schraner continued.