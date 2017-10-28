LIVE High School Football Scores

Decorative Blocks for Halloween and Thanksgiving!

Posted 9:30 am, October 28, 2017, by

Decorative blocks and words are popular in home decor.  We visit the Creative Sisters in Olyphant, where they show us how they make message blocks with a dual purpose for Halloween and forThanksgiving!

