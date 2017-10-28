LIVE High School Football Scores

Chicken Oscar from the Waterville Tavern

Posted 9:30 am, October 28, 2017, by

Lycoming County is home to the Waterville Tavern.  It's a scenic spot for outdoor enthusiasts along the PA Rail Trail. They offer a full family friendly menu, and for the grown ups, an amazing selection of specialized martini's.  You can stay overnight in one of their cozy rustic rooms.  They prepared their delicious Chicken Oscar for us.

