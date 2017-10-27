Two Dozen New U.S. Citizens Participate In Naturalization Ceremony In Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Our country welcomed two dozen new citizens today from 14 countries in a naturalization ceremony at the federal courthouse in Scranton.

But with the current political climate our country faces, did any of them have second thoughts?

Inside the courtroom at the federal courthouse in Scranton, 24 people from 14 different countries took the oath of citizenship and officially became new citizens of the United States of America.

“This is something that I get it for the rest of my life, it`s something unique, something that now belongs to me,” said Elisa Gomez Caccavelli. “I got it. We did it and I have to enjoy every day.”

For sisters Elisa and Lisbeth, they came from the Dominican Republic a decade ago.

“We had the opportunity to come here and we established our family here and yeah, it`s been working out quite well,” said Lisbeth Gomez Garcia.

Winston Sweeney is from Jamaica.

“It`s like freedom, as they say, it`s feeling great,” said Winston Sweeney. “This country is a country of opportunity so I`m going to do, I`m going to do the best I can just to make a positive influence in my community and in the country.”

Aram Hosseinpour came from Iran with his wife and daughter.

“I know I have rights and responsibilities and I will do my best to be a good citizen,” said Hosseinpour.

All here have been in this country long enough to be aware of the current political climate and how it`s become a divided America.

Some admitted to having doubts.

“A little nervous because I want to invite my mother coming here and I know there is some ban over there,” said Hosseinpour.

“It`s really concerning. You never know what`s going to happen but we have to stay positive, hopefully, things can turn for the best,” said Sweeney.

Along with their certificate of citizenship, each new member of our country received a voter registration form.