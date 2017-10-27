× Social Media for Your Pet at the Vet

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP — A veterinary clinic in the Poconos is using an app to keep clients up to date on their pets’ visits to the doctor.

The new technology at Brodheadsville Animal Clinic allows people to schedule appointments and refill prescriptions but it also has a very personal feature designed to keep owners at ease during longer visits.

The app called “Vitus Vet” is now being used by veterinarians, technicians, and clients at Brodheadsville Animal Clinic in Chestnuthill Township.

“You can book appointments, pharmacy refills, you can also see all your pets records, so, vaccines, lab work, x-rays anything you have,” said clinic manager Starr Riovo.

The app developed for vets across the country allows clients and veterinarians to interact by a few clicks on a smartphone.

Clinic manager Starr Riovo says clients find it very useful.

“It opens communication with our clients and that is what we strive to do is have open communication and that bond with them.”

Besides being able to schedule appointments and refill prescriptions, the app also allows doctors at the clinic to upload pictures of your pets. Directors say this is comforting to clients, especially when their pets are having a procedure.

“A lot of owners love to see that or when they are waking up and a technician is rocking them like a baby, they love to see that, too. They want to know that we are treating them as family as they would in their own house.”

The app is available for iPhone and Android.