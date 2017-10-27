Battle for the Coal Bucket! Shamokin and Mount Carmel Area, usually a one-sided rivalry in favor of the Red Tornadoes... Not tonight
Shamokin vs Mount Carmel
-
Coal Bucket Rivalry: Too Much?
-
Mount Carmel Travels To #9 Selinsgrove For A Friday Night Football Game
-
Mount Carmel vs Southern Columbia
-
Mount Carmel vs Selinsgrove
-
Lewisburg vs Mount Carmel
-
-
Danville vs Mount Carmel
-
Mount Carmel Area Football Embraces History
-
Mount Carmel vs North Schuylkill
-
Shikellamy vs Mount Carmel
-
Body Found near Mount Carmel
-
-
Homicide Investigation after Woman Found Dead in Mount Carmel
-
Gas Leak Forces Personal Care Home Residents Out
-
Mother Remembers Man Found Dead in Northumberland County