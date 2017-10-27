LIVE High School Football Scores

Shamokin vs Mount Carmel

Posted 11:57 pm, October 27, 2017, by

Battle for the Coal Bucket! Shamokin and Mount Carmel Area, usually a one-sided rivalry in favor of the Red Tornadoes... Not tonight

