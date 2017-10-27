Besides the traditional rivalry between these two schools, a playoff slot lies in the balance.
Pocono Mountain East vs Pocono Mountain West
-
Stroudsburg vs Pocono Mountain East
-
Pocono Mountain East vs Pocono Mountain West girls soccer
-
Pocono Mountain West vs Pleasant Valley
-
High School Football Schedule 10-27-2017
-
High School Football Schedule for 10-29-2017
-
-
High School Football Schedule Week #9 2017
-
High School Football Schedule Week #2 2017
-
High School Football Schedule WEEK #3 2017
-
High School Football Schedule Week #5 2017
-
High School Football Schedule Week #4 2017
-
-
Taylor Caridi Pocono Mountain East girls soccer
-
Kathrynn Gonzalez Pocono Mountain West girls soccer
-
Hike and Bike Trail Project in Tobyhanna Township