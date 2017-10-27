× Man Sentenced for Holland Tunnel Weapon Incident

WILKES-BARRE — The man who was reportedly on his way to New York to rescue a Wilkes-Barre teen from a drug den when he was arrested in New York learned his fate today.

John Cramsey of Lehigh County was sentenced to one to five years according to the Allentown Morning Call.

Cramsey claimed he was on his way to rescue Janea Patterson last year when authorities stopped him at the Holland Tunnel in New York with a cache of weapons.

Patterson died of a drug overdose in January.