Former Prosecutor, Police Academy Leader Laid to Rest

SCRANTON -- The president of the Lackawanna College Police Academy and former assistant district attorney was laid to rest Friday in Lackawanna County.

The funeral for Maryann Grippo was held today at St. Peter's Cathedral in downtown Scranton.

She passed away earlier this week.

Police cadets stood at attention as her casket was carried inside and officers from every department in Lackawanna County were represented at the service.

Maryann Grippo was 51 years old.