Dollar General Plans to Reopen After Car Crashed into Storefront

ELYSBURG — An update on crash in Northumberland County on Wednesday after a driver plowed into a Dollar General store on Route 54 in Elysburg.

Noone inside the store was injured but the business suffered heavy damage and had been closed for repairs.

Dollar General says they are making progress and plan to reopen sometime next week

The elderly driver was taken to a hospital for her injuries.

She is expected to be okay following that crash in Northumberland County.

