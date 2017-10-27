× DA Once Again Files Manslaughter Charges Against PSU Fraternity Brothers

CENTRE COUNTY — The Centre County District Attorney has once again filed manslaughter and assault charges against eight brothers from the Penn State fraternity where a pledge died.

Those charged, including Gary Dibileo of Scranton, had their most serious charges dismissed by a district magistrate.

Now, those eight Beta Theta Pi brothers are again charged with involuntary manslaughter, simple assault and aggravated assault for the death of Timothy Piazza after a night of drinking in February.

Seven other Beta Theta Pi brothers are heading to trial on lesser charges.