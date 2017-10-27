× A Soldier’s Surprise Homecoming

SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP — It was supposed to be a normal Friday for Melanie LaFrenier who teaches at Susquehanna Valley Child Development Center near Bloomsburg. The preschool and child care center took its lesson outside to learn about fire trucks.

Little did Melanie know the assembly was for her.

“I’m full of secrets, I have tons of lies going around in my head. Now I can finally tell her the truth on everything and I can’t wait to tell her,” said co-worker Denise Baney.

There was a very special firefighter in the group — Melanie’s husband.

Staff Sgt. Brad LaFrenier has been in Kuwait for the past eight months.

“She said before I finish with the military, I had to surprise her once,” Staff Sgt. Brad LaFrenier said.

And that’s exactly what he did. While modeling firefighter’s equipment, Brad took off his helmet and turned around.

“I don’t really have any words. I’m just really happy,” Melanie said.

Staff Sgt. LaFrenier was not supposed to come home to Bloomsburg for another month or two. He called Melanie’s boss Denise Baney about a month ago.

“We knew October was Fire Safety Month, so we just started planning,” Baney said.

The Lime Ridge Fire Company was on board, too.

“For us, we were anxious to do it. It was a joy,” said firefighter John Cope.

This has been a bit of a roller coaster for everyone involved because no one knew exactly when Staff Sgt. LaFrenier would get here.

“Just give us a call. It doesn’t matter what time, we’ll be ready to go,” Cope said.

Her husband says Melanie is hard to surprise but Melanie says this is the biggest surprise of her life.

“Absolutely. I’m in shock right now,” she said. “I’m pretty overwhelmed.”

“it was good because that means I won. She didn’t figure it out,” Brad added.

Now the couple will have a quick getaway and surprise their six kids over the weekend.