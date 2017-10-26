Two Children Dead After Fire in Laflin; Person of Interest Sought

Victims Identified in Laflin Fire

Posted 3:13 pm, October 26, 2017, by , Updated at 03:16PM, October 26, 2017

LAFLIN — The victims who died at the scene of a fire in Luzerne County have been identified by investigators.

Devon Major, 12, and Erik Dupree, 16, both died from carbon monoxide poisoning as a result of smoke inhalation, according to the coroner.

The victims were found at the scene of a house fire Wednesday night on Oakwood Drive in Laflin.

An 8-year-old boy was taken to the hospital from the scene and was listed in critical condition.

State police have identified Preston Bonnet as a person of interest in the investigation of the fire.

