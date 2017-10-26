Victims Identified in Laflin Fire
LAFLIN — The victims who died at the scene of a fire in Luzerne County have been identified by investigators.
Devon Major, 12, and Erik Dupree, 16, both died from carbon monoxide poisoning as a result of smoke inhalation, according to the coroner.
The victims were found at the scene of a house fire Wednesday night on Oakwood Drive in Laflin.
An 8-year-old boy was taken to the hospital from the scene and was listed in critical condition.
State police have identified Preston Bonnet as a person of interest in the investigation of the fire.
