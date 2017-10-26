Trail of Treats Continues at Mohegan Sun

Two Children Dead After Fire in Laflin; Person of Interest Sought

Posted 2:04 pm, October 26, 2017, by , Updated at 03:03PM, October 26, 2017

PLAINS TOWNSHIP — Children and young adults with special needs are made their way through Mohegan Sun Pocono near Wilkes-Barre filling up their goodie bags on Thursday as part of the 14th annual Trail of Treats.

Over 30 community-minded businesses and service organizations have come together to make the event possible for about 700 individuals with special needs.

Students and clients, dressed in their Halloween-best, gained valuable social experiences while enjoying treats and entertainment on the Trail of Treats.

