Trail of Treats Continues at Mohegan Sun

PLAINS TOWNSHIP — Children and young adults with special needs are made their way through Mohegan Sun Pocono near Wilkes-Barre filling up their goodie bags on Thursday as part of the 14th annual Trail of Treats.

Over 30 community-minded businesses and service organizations have come together to make the event possible for about 700 individuals with special needs.

Students and clients, dressed in their Halloween-best, gained valuable social experiences while enjoying treats and entertainment on the Trail of Treats.