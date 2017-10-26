Two Children Dead After Fire in Laflin; Person of Interest Sought

Stanley Cup Comes to Wilkes-Barre

Posted 5:25 am, October 26, 2017, by , Updated at 05:16AM, October 26, 2017

WILKES-BARRE-- It was a golden opportunity for hockey fans in Wilkes-Barre.

The Stanley Cup was on display at the F.M. Kirby Center Wednesday night.

The Pittsburgh Penguins took home the cup for the fifth time in the team's history this year.

On Wednesday, hundreds of their fans lined up to see their well-earned hardware in person.

"It's a wonderful experience. It really is. It's nice. Last year, we were waiting on this guy. So, this year is his first time seeing it. He already got to see it once. So, we're excited to see it again. Hope we're gonna three-peat," said Penguins fan Chris Moughan.

