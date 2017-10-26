Two Children Dead After Fire in Laflin; Person of Interest Sought

Prison Sentence in Child Pornography Case

Posted 1:51 pm, October 26, 2017, by

SCRANTON — A man from Lackawanna County has been sentenced to prison on child pornography charges.

Michael Costello, 42, of Archbald, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to 12 years in prison for receiving and distributing child pornography in 2014.

Prosecutors said Costello admitted to using a computer to obtain and trade images of child pornography during January through August 2014. Costello’s computer contained more than 1,100 images and more than 300 videos of child pornography.

Costello must also serve 10 years on supervised release following his prison sentence and pay restitution of $1,100. Costello must also undergo sex offender treatment and comply with sex offender notification and registration requirements.

