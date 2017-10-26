× PA Woodmobile Travels Through the Poconos

POCONO TOWNSHIP — There is a lot of learning to be had inside a 34-foot trailer.

The Pennsylvania “Woodmobile” made a stop at St. Paul’s Church near Tannersville.

This traveling exhibit gives visitors an up-close look at the forest industry and all that is has to offer.

“The forestry is really near and dear to our hearts so we thought we would have the ‘Woodmobile’ come out and educate our students,” said Kieran Adair, St. Paul’s Church.

Visitors were able to see all the different kinds of hardwood produced in the state.

They also learned about the forest industry, how products are made and managed in a sustainable way.

“The beauty of wood that is grown in Pennsylvania is that it’s the only sustainable resource that we have that is able to take carbon dioxide out of the air and make a building material out of it,” said Matthew Kenny, Pennsylvania “Woodmobile.”

People who came to check out the “Woodmobile” say it’s so interesting to see that a tree, a natural resource, can make all of these products.

Kieran Adair is a director at a homeschooling center. She was the mastermind behind bringing the “Woodmobile” to the church.

Adair says it’s important for her students to learn about forestry and how to protect the environment that is around them.

“I think the ages of our kids, Pre-K and up, you know for them this is a first exposure to the idea that the tree that they are looking at can be something useful,” said Adair.

The Pennsylvania “Woodmobile” will make a few more stops throughout the state before closing up shop for the winter.

Coordinators say it will be back on the road again come spring.