Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast in Scranton

Posted 12:33 pm, October 26, 2017, by

SCRANTON -- The mayor's annual prayer breakfast was held Thursday morning at the Radisson Lackawanna Station Hotel in Scranton.

The annual event, hosted by Scranton Tomorrow, brings together various members of the community.

This year's theme was "Then and Now."

Among the speakers was former Scranton Mayor Gene Peters who paid tribute to the late Congressman Joe McDade.

The Scranton High School Knight Rhythms provided musical selections.

2 comments