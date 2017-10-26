Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast in Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- The mayor's annual prayer breakfast was held Thursday morning at the Radisson Lackawanna Station Hotel in Scranton.

The annual event, hosted by Scranton Tomorrow, brings together various members of the community.

This year's theme was "Then and Now."

Among the speakers was former Scranton Mayor Gene Peters who paid tribute to the late Congressman Joe McDade.

The Scranton High School Knight Rhythms provided musical selections.

Scranton HS Knight Rhythms entertaining this morning at the 55th Annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast! pic.twitter.com/2FDVdkiI4b — Scranton High School (@ScrantonHS) October 26, 2017