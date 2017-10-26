Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast in Scranton

SCRANTON -- The mayor's annual prayer breakfast was held Thursday morning at the Radisson Lackawanna Station Hotel in Scranton.
The annual event, hosted by Scranton Tomorrow, brings together various members of the community.
This year's theme was "Then and Now."
Among the speakers was former Scranton Mayor Gene Peters who paid tribute to the late Congressman Joe McDade.
The Scranton High School Knight Rhythms provided musical selections.
41.405527 -75.661387
2 comments
Bad Scranton!
What ever happened to separation of Church and State? I guess Scranton just breaks every law no matter what the subject matter is.
yuiki
Do something about it