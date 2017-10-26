LCCC to Open New Educational Center in Pittston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSTON -- Luzerne County Community College is bringing yet another campus to the area which figures to benefit one city that has been on the upswing in recent years.

The old M&T bank along Main Street in Pittston closed in 2013 but soon it will be transformed into a new educational center.

Luzerne County Community College is partnering with M&T bank to bring the educational center to Pittston, joining the other Luzerne County facilities in Nanticoke, Wilkes-Barre and Hazleton.

"It provides an accessible education for individuals to be able to come on a short distance and be able to gain an opportunity to pursue their higher education," said President Thomas Leary, LCCC.

"It is a great regional asset. A great opportunity for not only the students. There's a lot of workforce development training that goes on at the community college.So the area businesses will be able to take advantage of the community colleges new presence here on Main Street. in Pittston. It's good for business it's good for students and good for northeastern Pennsylvania," said Sen. John Yudichak, (D) 14th District.

This $2 million renovation is scheduled to be completed by June of 2018. The Pittston campus will benefit students locally, who won't have to travel to the other campuses in Luzerne County.

"Driving to Nanticoke, it can be an inconvenience sometimes. It takes sometimes 40 minutes or more to get to Nanticoke from here," said Andrew Stuccio, an LCCC student.

"Not having to travel to the Nanticoke campus or another regional campus, they're able to do it right here in their hometown," said Yudichak.

Bringing a campus to Pittston also further the revitalization of the city.

"Certainly there are residual benefits in that students will use some of our facilities, our public library. They'll use to lunch and dinner facilities that are here and hopefully some of the stores," said Mike Lombardo, former Pittston mayor.