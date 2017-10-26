Jewelry Store Closing After 33 Years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST STROUDSBURG -- Once a year, Linda Gillin, from outside Philadelphia, comes to shop at Liztech in East Stroudsburg.

On this visit, she learned it will be her last one at the store on Crystal Street.

After 33 years, the business is closing its doors.

"I am very sad and my friend is going to be very sad because she is the one who got me hooked on Liztech," said Linda Gillin, Broomall.

Liztech is well known for its decorative pins.

Owner and designer Jill Elizabeth tells Newswatch 16, the decision to close was not an easy one.

"Everyone wants to know why and the reason why is because my husband is not here. He designed a beautiful platform for me to dance on and in any direction that I wanted. I could do the mosaics outside, we can do a non-profit, and without him, I just never get to make jewelry anymore," said Jill Elizabeth, Liztech Owner.

Jill and her husband opened Liztech back in the 1980s.

When he passed away three years ago, she had to take over everything.

"He never came and sat down on my bench to design and I just didn't even care about the money, 'yes, do whatever you want to do.' But my doing his job is like a square peg in a round hole," said Elizabeth.

People who buy and wear Liztech pins say they are very unique and you can spot them from a block away. So they are very sad to see this decorative legacy end.

Each pin is made by hand and some take weeks to make.

The work is done in the shop above the store.

Claudia Hess has been handcrafting designs here for more than 20 years.

"We have such a large group of people that love us and love what we do and that is what we are going to leave behind. The love that people have had for us for over 33 years," said Claudia Hess, Liztech Production Manager.

The store won't close entirely until the beginning of the new year.

Jill says she will still hold her annual tea party fundraiser next month that benefits the Salvation Army.

The final dance on the platform she and her late husband built.