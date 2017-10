× Honesdale Gets Spooky for Halloween Parade

HONESDALE — A Halloween parade got folks in a spooky mood in Wayne County Thursday evening.

Students from area marching bands handed out candy to boys and ghouls dressed up in costumes.

People watched the parade which included festive floats and said it’s nice for the community to get together and be in the Halloween spirit.

The event was organized by the Honesdale Area Jaycees.