Halloween Party for Kids at North Pocono High School

Posted 10:45 pm, October 26, 2017, by , Updated at 09:24PM, October 26, 2017

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP — Children celebrated Halloween early on Thursday at North Pocono High School in Lackawanna County.

The event, hosted entirely by students in the North Pocono High School Interact Club and supported by the Friends of the Poor in Scranton, marked its 15th year.

Students hosted more than 30 children for a costume parade, which included a few therapy dogs who were dressed for the occasion.

Prizes were awarded to best-dressed and other creative costumes.

The kids also played games and were treated to a pony ride at the event in Lackawanna County.

 

