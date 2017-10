× Expressway Closures for Harrison Avenue Bridge Work

SCRANTON — The outbound lanes of the Central Scranton Expressway was closed Thursday from approximately 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. as crews painted part of the new Harrison Avenue Bridge.

PennDOT plans to close the lanes again on Friday at the same time.

The highway is also scheduled to be closed next Thursday and Friday.

Crews are also planning to close the HarrisonĀ Avenue Bridge this weekend.