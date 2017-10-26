Does it Really Work: TacGlasses

Posted 8:18 pm, October 26, 2017, by , Updated at 04:28PM, October 26, 2017

How would you like eagle-sharp vision? How about seeing enhanced colors, block blinding glares, improve optical clarity and see better in lower light? How? It's easy, just put on a pair of TacGlasses! The maker claims these military-inspired sunglasses feature light filtering technology that will make you see more clearly than regular sunglasses. But Kurt Aaron wants to know, does it really work?

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s