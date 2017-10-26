A Vigil, A Memorial and More Questions About Deadly Arson That Killed 2 Brothers

LAFLIN -- Two brothers died after an intentionally set fire at their home on Oakwood Drive in Laflin Wednesday night.
Erik Dupree, 16, and Devon Major, 12, died from breathing in too much smoke, according to a coroner’s report.
Now a small and growing memorial of flowers are outside the house.
"I was in shock. I couldn't believe that this happened because I've walked past this house over 100 times. It just broke my heart, I just can't stop thinking about it,” said Haley Rudofker, who lives in the neighborhood and brought a bouquet to the house.
After dark, a small group of neighbors gathered for a candlelight vigil to pray for the family.
"We stand together in support of anyone in need and in dire times and that we care, we're here to show that we care,” said neighbor Anita Yurek.
A third brother, an 8-year-old, was found unresponsive in the house but was resuscitated by a state trooper.
That child is hospitalized.
Investigators said the deadly fire was intentionally set, but just before that happened, they got a call for help from one of the brothers.
"911 received a call from a juvenile at 60 Oakwood Drive, Laflin who reported that an individual known to the family, but not supposed to be present was on the back porch. The juvenile indicated that he and his brothers were in a bedroom located on the second floor and that the individual was outside,” said Sam Sanguedolce from the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office.
Preston Bonnett was arrested and is locked up on unrelated charges, but investigators say he is a person of interest in this deadly fire.
According to court records, Bonnett briefly stayed at the house on Oakwood Drive in the summer before being thrown out.
A few weeks ago, he was accused of vandalizing the home, throwing a bottle through a window.
The investigation continues and more charges may be on the way.
In the meantime, people in the neighborhood keep trying to make sense of it all.
"I'm wondering why it took so long for somebody to come up. I mean at 7:30 at night if they smelled smoke or anything. There’s a lot of questions that still have to be answered,” said Andy Kosik of Laflin.
