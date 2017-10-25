Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll head to the Poconos to show you how one little turtle is changing the landscape. Plus we're starting the Kioti Krazy contest, one lucky viewer will win a Kioti Mechron 2200 UTV courtesy of our friends at Hoover Tractor of Mifflinburg. We've got all that plus a product giveaway and much more and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.
This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Bog Turtle Research & Kioti Krazy Contest Week 1
-
Kioti Krazy Contest Announcement and TOP Calls Product Giveaway
-
Veterans Spend the Day Fly Fishing
-
Central Susquehanna Wild Pheasant Recovery Area Youth Hunt Permit Giveaway
-
Swimming Outdoors in October
-
Hurricane Harvey’s Possible Gasoline Impact
-
-
Dunkelberger’s Sports Outfitter Safety Tip
-
The Many Ways to Enjoy POL
-
Home & Backyard “Luscious Living” Contest 2017
-
Drop Tine Archery Crossbow Giveaway 2017
-
Rhododendrons on the PA Road
-
-
D & M Airboat Charters Trip Giveaway
-
Students Enjoy Outdoor Learning Experience
-
Patio Paradise Drawing