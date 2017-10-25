This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Bog Turtle Research & Kioti Krazy Contest Week 1

Posted 10:24 am, October 25, 2017

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll head to the Poconos to show you how one little turtle is changing the landscape.  Plus we're starting the Kioti Krazy contest, one lucky viewer will win a Kioti Mechron 2200 UTV courtesy of our friends at Hoover Tractor of Mifflinburg.  We've got all that plus a product giveaway and much more and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

