Southern Columbia vs Selinsgrove football preps

Posted 7:46 pm, October 25, 2017, by

Selinsgrove has but one loss, to Shikellamy, and they score in bunches with Quarterback Logan Leiby (2,523 yards this season).  But, the 9th ranked will be underdog when they host top ranked Southern Columbia to close out the regular seaosn.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s