× Shooting in Exeter

EXETER — A shooting at a mobile home park in Luzerne County left the victim in critical condition.

Troopers say Austin Mapel was shot in the chest late Tuesday night in Exeter. Then someone drove him to the hospital.

According to state police, a friend of the victim said three people pulled up outside Mapel’s home in Birchwood Estates and one opened fire.

Investigators in Luzerne County do not believe the shooting was random.