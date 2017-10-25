× School Bus Driver Accused of Sex Assault on Student

MONTROSE — A school van driver who allegedly had sexual contact with a student was arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Susquehanna County.

Donald Brand of Montrose said nothing as he was escorted in by state police to the magistrate’s office.

Court papers showed he had sexual contact with a female student at Faith Mountain Christian Academy in New Milford.

The Susquehanna County man would take the teenager to and from school. That’s when the pair started emailing each other.

Court papers say in August of 2017, the witness says Brand kissed her and then touched her when she came to his home.

Court papers indicate Brand, who’s married with children, admitted to kissing her but, ‘not like that.’

Brand was charged with sexual assault of a minor with bail set at $10,000.