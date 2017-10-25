× Scaring up Some Fun: Free Trunk or Treat Event Hits Kingston This Weekend

You might just call it a one-stop candy drop in Luzerne County! An event hitting Kingston is about to scare up some fun later this week.

It all ties into a free “Trunk or Treat” event organized by Kingston Police with help from the law offices of Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the free program on Wednesday.

The goal of the event is to provide kids a safe way to go trick or treating.

The free program takes place this Saturday in a closed off parking lot at the law offices of Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn along 600 Third Avenue in Kingston.

Dozens of businesses will be decking out cars and dishing out free candy.

QUICK FACTS:

WHAT: Trunk or Treat Event

COST: FREE

FREE WHEN: Saturday, October 28, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 28, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. WHERE: 600 Third Avenue, Kingston (Parking Lot outside Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn)

WHY: To provide a safe trick or treating event for kids.

For more information on the event, head here.

