Fisher-Price is recalling 63,000 infant seats.

The Fisher-Price Soothing Motions seats are being recalled because of a fire hazard.

If you own one of the seats you should stop using it immediately.

The infant seat plays nature sounds and bounces, sways, and vibrates to soothe babies.

Fisher-Price has received 36 reports of the motor overheating and one report of a fire.

No injuries have been reported.

Five models are being recalled. Click here to see if your model is listed.