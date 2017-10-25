Planning the Future of State Parks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP -- If you're a hiker, biker, camper or just like to spend some time at your favorite state park, the state wants to hear from you.

All you have to do is fill out a Penn's Park Survey. It's part of a plan for the future of state parks.

"Let's face it. Sometimes our state parks can fall into the background. It's real important to put these in front of our people in Harrisburg so they can see that it is important," said Gary Connors, Mercer County.

It's been more than two decades since the Bureau of State Parks did any assessment of its parks.

It asks questions about accommodations, outdoor recreation, paying for parks, and more.

"It's very important. These are your parks, your public resource. They are here for you essentially so your input is definitely key in those services that we provide," said Devin Buzard, Tobyhanna State Park manager.

The survey will act as a guide for state park officials, giving them insight into what people want to see more and less of. People who use state parks here in the Poconos think those responses will be a great way to get their voices heard.

"If you landed 10,000 of these on Wolf's desk down there maybe he would pay attention to it, you know. It might help," said Connors.

"We imagine coming back here year after year so it will be interesting to chart the progress and see how it advances every year," said Eric Terchila, Mercer County.

The survey is open and available until Tuesday, October 31.

For the online survey, click here.