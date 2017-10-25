× PennDOT to Close Harrison Avenue Bridge on Weekend

SCRANTON — PennDOT plans to close the Harrison Avenue Bridge in Scranton this weekend as work continues to open the new bridge to traffic.

The bridge is scheduled to be closed to traffic from 7 a.m. on Saturday to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Emergency vehicles will still be able to use the bridge.

A detour will be posted from Harrison Avenue to Spruce Street to Mulberry Street.

In this story The Harrison Avenue Bridge Project

The new Harrison Avenue Bridge is scheduled to be open to traffic next month, with the old bridge being torn down next year.