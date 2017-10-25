× Pedestrian Hit and Killed in Lycoming County

WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — A pedestrian was hit and killed early Wednesday morning in Lycoming County.

State police say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Route 220 near Linden around 5 a.m.

Route 220 southbound is closed.

A detour is in place using Route 654 in South Williamsport/Duboistown to Route 44 to Jersey Shore and Route 220.

No name has been released yet on the victim and police have not said if charges will follow here in Lycoming County.

For the latest traffic conditions, head here.