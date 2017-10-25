News Anchor’s Attempt to Eat ‘World’s Hottest Chip’ Goes Terribly Wrong

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER – A local news anchor in Denver gamely agreed to try the "one chip challenge" during Wednesday's morning show, and it did not go well.

"What is this?" KWGN anchor Natalie Tysdal asked her "Daybreak" colleagues as they unwrapped a Paqui Chip, which is billed as the world's hottest chip and is made with the Carolina Reaper pepper. Tysdal tries a bite, takes a selfie with the chip, and then her face contorts in a grimace.

Videos posted on the company's website show people preparing for the challenge with milk or ice cream, but, unfortunately for Tysdal, all she had was a cup of coffee.

Hours later, Tysdal was still suffering. Here's how she described her "one chip challenge" experience on Facebook:

So, what really happened on TV this morning with the "one chip challenge?" I thought I was okay until I had a drink of my coffee to wash down the chip. I threw up, couldn't breathe and felt like fire was coming out of my mouth, nose and ears. I had a bottle of water, a glass of milk, a tablespoon of honey and 3 mints and still felt on fire. An hour later I had chills and a massive headache. Three hours have gone by and I feel like I was beat up in a dark alley. Oh, and did I mention I shared the chip with my producer Scott Elliott? CRAZY! I wouldn't recommend it.

Devil's Tongue peppers register between 125,000 - 325,000 Scoville Units or SHU, the standard measure for pepper heat. To put it in perspective, a Trinidad Scorpion pepper (one of the hottest) registers between 800,000 - 1,000,000 SHU, while a Jalepeno registers between 2,500 - 8,000 SHU.