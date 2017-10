× Mango Juice Spilled onto Road After Tractor Trailer Overturns in Northumberland County

TURBOT TOWNSHIP — An overturned tractor trailer shut down traffic on Route 147 in Northumberland County.

The big rig flipped on Route 147 north near Interstate 80 in Turbot Township.

The truck spilled its cargo of mango juice onto the road.

Crews in Northumberland County say drivers should expect delays as they clear the wreck.