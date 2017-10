× Man Injured After Car Falls on Him

TEXAS TOWNSHIP — A man was flown to the hospital after a car reportedly fell on him near Honesdale.

The victim’s wife tells Newswatch 16 the car fell on her husband around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the woman, Jeff Gardas was working on a car in his garage when the jack failed and the car came down on top of him.

He was flown to a hospital. There is no word on the extent of his injuries.