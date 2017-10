× Man Charged With Assaulting Two Boy Scouts at Camp in Schuylkill County

WAYNE TOWNSHIP– A boy scout leader is in trouble with the law in Schuylkill County.

Police say Matthew McKeon from Berks County was talking with the two boys at Hawk Mountain Camp near Schuylkill Haven earlier this month when he knocked their heads together.

Troopers say the boys complained of headaches afterward.

The scout leader faces assault charges.