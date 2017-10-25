Man Accused of Raping 11-Year-Old Girl

SCRANTON — A man has been charged with raping a child in Scranton.

Police say James Bazick, 30, of Scranton, raped an 11-year-old girl earlier this month.

According to court papers, Bazick initially denied having any contact with the girl. He then changed his story and said the girl initiated the sexual contact.

Bazick faces charges including rape of child, rape of forcible compulsion, aggravated indecent assault, statutory sexual assault, and corruption of minors.

