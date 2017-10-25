Kioti Krazy Contest 2017

Posted 1:00 pm, October 25, 2017, by and , Updated at 01:01PM, October 25, 2017

WNEP’s “Pennsylvania Outdoor Life” and Hoover Tractor of Mifflinburg have teamed up to give away a Kioti Mechron 2200 UTV.

Here’s How To Play:

Watch “Pennsylvania Outdoor Life” Sundays at 6:30 PM on WNEP and unscramble the names of trees you can find in the great outdoors. You need three unscrambled words to enter.

Scramble words will be given on:

  • Sunday, October 29 @ 6:30 PM
  • Sunday, November 5 @ 6:30 PM
  • Sunday, November 12 @ 6:30 PM

To enter, simply collect correct clues then click HERE to enter the contest.

The winner will be announced on “Pennsylvania Outdoor Life” on Sunday, November 19th @ 6:30pm.

Winner is responsible for all taxes, titles and transfers.

Restrictions:

  • You can enter once a day per e-mail address.
  • You must be 18 years or older to claim the prize.
  • You must enter on-line.
  • Entries will be accepted from Sunday, October 29, 2017 beginning at 7pm until midnight on Tuesday, November 14, 2017.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s