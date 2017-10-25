× Kioti Krazy Contest 2017

WNEP’s “Pennsylvania Outdoor Life” and Hoover Tractor of Mifflinburg have teamed up to give away a Kioti Mechron 2200 UTV.

Here’s How To Play:

Watch “Pennsylvania Outdoor Life” Sundays at 6:30 PM on WNEP and unscramble the names of trees you can find in the great outdoors. You need three unscrambled words to enter.

Scramble words will be given on:

Sunday, October 29 @ 6:30 PM

Sunday, November 5 @ 6:30 PM

Sunday, November 12 @ 6:30 PM

To enter, simply collect correct clues then click HERE to enter the contest.

The winner will be announced on “Pennsylvania Outdoor Life” on Sunday, November 19th @ 6:30pm.

Winner is responsible for all taxes, titles and transfers.

Restrictions: