High School Senior, Son of Selinsgrove Councilman Is Fourth Arrest in Armed Robbery Case

SELINSGROVE — Police have made another arrest in a drug deal that ended in an armed robbery at Susquehanna University.

This time, the Selinsgrove police chief says it’s a Selinsgrove Area High School senior and the son of a Selinsgrove councilman who is now facing charges.

Noah Hendricks, 18, is facing a slew of charges after an armed robbery inside a dorm room at Susquehanna University on August 26.

Selinsgrove’s police chief says Hendricks provided the handgun used to hold up a student who was selling marijuana to two men. Those two men then made off with that marijuana, worth $1,700.

Hendricks is a senior at Selinsgrove Area High School and a member of the baseball team.

“I just think a good kid got mixed up in the wrong crowd,” said Jarrett Ich, a Selinsgrove senior.

His classmates say a lot of people were talking about his arrest.

“He’s a nice kid. He’s actually really nice to get along with,” said Ich. “I don’t know what happened there.”

“He’s a good kid. We used to be best friends and hang out a lot, you know, just think this is an eye opener for him. Hopefully he gets whatever he needs done and comes out and becomes a better person,” said Selinsgrove senior Keith Dreese.

Hendricks is the latest to be arrested in this case. The two men who allegedly stole the drugs were charged. A third man, Juvan Batts, was charged as the person who set up the drug buy and armed robbery.

Batts was a member of the Super 16 Dream Team as a star football player for Selinsgrove.

“Hope it makes him a better person when he does get out and makes the right decisions,” said Ich.

Noah Hendricks is the son of a Selinsgrove councilman.

At their house on North Front Street in Selinsgrove, his father answered the door but shut it without giving us an interview.

“He was a really great kid. He really was. You know people make bad decisions in their life, but hopefully he bounces back from this and really learns from what happened,” said sophomore Isaiah Showers.

Selinsgrove police say the investigation into this armed robbery remains on-going.

Noah Hendricks is being held at the Snyder County Prison. He is scheduled to be back in court in two weeks.