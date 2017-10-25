× Healthwatch 16: Peggy’s Pathway for Women’s Cancer Care

SCRANTON — There’s an event happening Friday night in Lackawanna County honoring a wife, mother, grandmother, and friend — and hopefully raising money in her name.

It’s October 25 which means it’s a tradition that a small group of people attend mass at St. Peter’s Cathedral in downtown Scranton then meet for lunch at P.J. Scanlan’s restaurant nearby.

They’re celebrating, remembering, what would have been Peggy Pettinato’s 79th birthday.

One of Peggy’s daughters, Natalie Pettinato O’Hara, says her mother loved being active in the community.

“La Festa Italiana, Ronald McDonald House, all these various charities she was involved with she was so proud to be part of,” Pettinato O’Hara said. “She was a busy lady.”

Peggy was diagnosed with Stage 4 uterine cancer and died in early 2015.

“That same year, we were looking for someplace to donate that does uterine cancer research specifically, wanted to make a donation in her memory. We couldn’t find one.”

And that’s how Peggy’s Pathway for Women’s Cancer Care was born. This Friday, October 27, the group will hold its inaugural fundraiser at the Scranton Country Club, featuring dinner, dancing, and live music, from 7 until 11 p.m.

Money raised will go to research the Pettinato family has commissioned at Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia, with a focus on early detection and innovative treatments for uterine and endometrial cancers.

“We’ve had so many people come forward. We will able to raise in excess of $100,000 for women’s cancer research,” Robert Pettinato said. “We want to help other women in her name.”

And the crowd gathered to remember Peggy would like to think she’d have a great time at the event if she could.

“We called her Mimi and it’s a very Mimi kind of party,” Pettinato O’Hara said.

For more information about the Peggy’s Pathway event on Friday, you can click here for their website or call 570-343-1159.

Peggy’s family says a representative from Fox Chase Cancer Center will be there to talk about the research they are now able to begin.