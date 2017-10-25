× Family Members of Shooting Victim Shocked

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP — People closest to the man killed by a Fish and Boat Commission officer say they cannot believe what investigators say happened.

When the man was killed along the Susquehanna River in Luzerne County Tuesday, investigators said he first attacked a Fish and Boat Commission officer with a rock and also tried to drown him.

We talked to the man’s brother on the phone and also interviewed the girlfriend. Both told us they are in complete shock that the father of several children was killed in a struggle with the officer.

The girlfriend says it’s completely out of his character to attack someone, nevermind a member of law enforcement.

Heidi Grabko went to the Susquehanna River in Plymouth Township to pay her respects to the father of her two young children, Sean Bohinski.

Authorities say he was killed Tuesday in a struggle with a Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission officer.

“He’s a great father,” said Grabko. “I can’t say anything else.”

Authorities say Bohinksi attacked the Fish and Boat Commission officer, trying to drown the officer and hitting him with a rock. The officer then shot Bohinksi and killed him.

“He just was burning wire down here, which he always did. He actually picked up garbage and cleaned up around here and did good around here, not bad. He never got into fights. He would never hurt anybody. He would never do that,” Grabko said.

The Luzerne County district attorney’s office says they are still investigating this case. It will be a couple of days before they can say for sure if the shooting was justified.

“He’d give the shirt off his back to anybody, to a stranger. He would never hurt anybody. He never would even kill a spider in our house. It just hurts a lot.”

We still don’t know what started this fight because authorities say they have not been able to interview the officer. He is in still the hospital and there’s no word yet on his condition.