District Two Cross Country Championships

At the District II cross country championships at Lakeland High School, six champions were crowned. Lexi Walsh of Holy Cross, Mia Bellucci of Scranton Prep and Katie Dammer of Abington Heights won the girls races. Brandon Curley of Montrose, Jack Zardecki of Dallas and Tyler Wirth of Wallenpaupack won the boys titles. This post has reaction from the girls champions. The Boys champions will be posted later.