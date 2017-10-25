At the District II cross country championships at Lakeland High School, six champions were crowned. Lexi Walsh of Holy Cross, Mia Bellucci of Scranton Prep and Katie Dammer of Abington Heights won the girls races. Brandon Curley of Montrose, Jack Zardecki of Dallas and Tyler Wirth of Wallenpaupack won the boys titles. This post has reaction from the girls champions. The Boys champions will be posted later.
District Two Cross Country Championships
-
WVC Cross Country Championships at the Wyoming County Fairgrounds
-
Cross Country at Honesdale
-
Danville Cross Country
-
Katie Dammer Cross Country runner
-
Wallenpaupack Girls Soccer Team Opens Season With Kotula Title
-
-
Wallenpaupack Girls Soccer Claims Kotula Tournament Title
-
Super 16 Sports Final, Week 8 – 2017
-
Danville Girl’s Cross Country Team Looking For Improvement On 3rd Place State Finish
-
Cross Country Invitational in Scranton
-
Two Week Delay: Lakeland to Start School Late Because of Construction
-
-
Former Catholic School Now Haunted Mansion For Booster Clubs’ Fundraiser
-
Getting Ready for Championship Baseball in Moosic
-
SUPER 16 Sports Final Week #7 2017