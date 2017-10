Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP -- A man is dead after an explosion in Luzerne County.

State police received a report of a blast near Sweet Valley on Monday. They went to the area but didn't find anything.

According to troopers, John Brantley was found dead Tuesday not far from his home on Bethel Hill Road in Fairmount Township. They believe he was killed by a homemade explosive device.