Blue Ribbon School in Union County

KELLY TOWNSHIP -- 18 standout schools in Pennsylvania have been named Blue Ribbon Schools by the federal government.

The mural on the front of Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School near Lewisburg paints a picture of what students like to do outside of the classroom. It's something Principal George Drozin is proud of.

"We get a lot of attention for being strong academically, but really our true strength is addressing the needs of the whole child that we give opportunities for discovery, for creativity," Drozin said.

The U.S. Department of Education saw that, too. It's why this middle school has been named a Blue Ribbon School.

"Blue ribbon I usually think really prestigious like a pig winning some big award at a farm show or whatever," seventh grader Evan Gemberlang said.

Gemberlang isn't far off. It is prestigious. Just 18 schools in the state received the award that's based on the school's overall academic performance.

"I thought it was really neat. I was a little surprised. I knew we had an awesome middle school, and we had really great staff and opportunities, but I didn't think that a little tiny school in central Pennsylvania would be getting this award," said eighth grader Catie Jacobson.

This isn't the first time the school has received recognition from the state. It won the same award back in 2001.

"I was a bit surprised because it is quite a prestigious award, and it makes our family happy that our son goes such a recognizable, good school," parent Michael Rogan said.

A few school administrators will head to Washington, D.C. next month to officially receive the award.

Berwick Area High School was also named a Blue Ribbon School this week.